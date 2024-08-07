Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 205 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. 338,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

