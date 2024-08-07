Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 3,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,201,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $9,055,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

