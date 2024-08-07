Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 389,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,256. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

