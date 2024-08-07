VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 9.2% Following Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 406,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,031,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

