V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

V2X (NYSE:VVX)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock's current price.

VVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE VVX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 22,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -351.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in V2X by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in V2X by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

