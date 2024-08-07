Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.6 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 563,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.52 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

