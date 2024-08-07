UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Up 0% After Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $568.99 and last traded at $568.37. Approximately 1,319,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,281,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

