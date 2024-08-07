United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE X opened at $39.85 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

