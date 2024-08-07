UBS Group Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIVN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,013,352. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,131 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,510 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

