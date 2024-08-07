UBS Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

