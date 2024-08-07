UBS Group Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $285.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.27.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $332.26. 709,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,640.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

