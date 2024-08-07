Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $97.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,146,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,162,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

