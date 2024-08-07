U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

USB traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. 9,184,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,958. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.