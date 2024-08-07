Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 934,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

