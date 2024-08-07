Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TKC stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

