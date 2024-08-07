Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 717 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 14,258,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

