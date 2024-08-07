Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 647 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.70. 14,250,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

