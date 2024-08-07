Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 868 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,401,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

