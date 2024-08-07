Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 4,307 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2,175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,980,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,055. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

