Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3,636.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,716. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.