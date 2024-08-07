Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $243,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,898,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GEV stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.38. 1,620,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,267. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

