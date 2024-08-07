Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 5,005,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.54.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

