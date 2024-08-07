Trust Co. of Vermont Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 568,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

