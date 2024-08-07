Trust Co. of Vermont Has $177,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

