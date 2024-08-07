Trust Co. of Vermont Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ASML were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 108.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $407,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 86.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ASML by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $18.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $861.52. 780,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $991.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.14. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

