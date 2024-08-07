Trust Co. of Vermont Has $102,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 520,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,072. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

