Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 283 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.