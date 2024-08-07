Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,459 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,701,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,320,000 after buying an additional 4,393,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,249,005 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

