Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 49,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,998,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,039,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

