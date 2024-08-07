Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 339,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,084. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.