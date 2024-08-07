Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $98.60. 2,175,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $104.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

