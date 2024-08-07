Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Baratta 4,987 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

