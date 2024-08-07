Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 6,055 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,279,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

