Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,721 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.13. 337,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,483. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

