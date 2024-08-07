Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 7,567,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,219. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

