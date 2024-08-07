Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases Shares of 5,300 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. 2,190,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,489. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

