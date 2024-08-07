Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 54.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 24,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,042. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

