Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Trading Up 1.0 %

DOV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

