Truist Financial Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 26,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

