Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of TREX traded down $15.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 3,455,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,802. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

