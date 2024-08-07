Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,452 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,778 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $40.75.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.