Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue $0.50 None Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
TSE:TOU opened at C$56.68 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.32.
In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $645,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
