Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$19.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.96.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

