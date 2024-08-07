Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA) Director Grant Reeves Acquires 50,000 Shares

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) Director Grant Reeves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

Grant Reeves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Grant Reeves bought 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$590.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,620.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Reeves acquired 4,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,960.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Grant Reeves bought 2,500 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,250.00.

Shares of CVE:TLA remained flat at C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 49,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Titan Logix Corp. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.67.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

