Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $88.15

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.15, but opened at $83.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 314,316 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,156.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,909 shares of company stock valued at $56,457,485. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Tidewater by 23.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.