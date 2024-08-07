Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $69,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,536. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

