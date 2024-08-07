Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,856,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

