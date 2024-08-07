Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,040. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
