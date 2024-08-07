Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

