Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $64,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU remained flat at $27.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,163. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

